OHS 2 Tier Multifunctional Hanger Peg Clothes Drying Rack - White/Blue

Introducing the Multifunctional Hanger and Peg Airer, a versatile and practical addition to your laundry routine. This innovative airer combines a traditional hanger with integrated pegs, allowing you to dry clothes, hang garments, and secure smaller items all in one compact design. The clean white and blue colour scheme adds a touch of style, while the multifunctional features make it ideal for various drying needs. Perfect for both indoor and outdoor use, this airer offers convenience and efficiency for your everyday laundry tasks. Size: H162 x W62 x D62cm.

Perfect to use indoors or outdoors Foldable and compact to pack away when not in use Environmentally friendly option for drying clothing

Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)