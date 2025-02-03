OHS 3 Tier Foldable Over Door Clothes Airer Drying Rack - White

Introducing the Over The Door Tiered Foldable Drying Rack, an ideal space-saving solution for drying your clothes. This versatile rack hangs conveniently over any standard door, providing tiered levels for optimal drying of multiple items. Its foldable design ensures easy storage when not in use, making it perfect for smaller spaces. With its sleek white finish, this drying rack combines functionality with a clean, modern look, offering an efficient way to handle your laundry. Size: H95 x W53 x D34cm.

3 tiers for plenty of drying space Suitable for keeping floor spaces clear Environmentally friendly option for drying clothing

