OHS Stainless Steel Foldable Compact Indoor Clothes Drying Rack, 18m - White

Introducing the 18M Stainless Steel Foldable Drying Rack, a versatile and durable solution for all your drying needs. With 18 meters of drying space, this airer provides ample room for your laundry, while its stainless steel construction ensures long-lasting performance and resistance to rust. The foldable design allows for easy storage when not in use, making it perfect for any home. Whether you’re drying clothes indoors or on a balcony, this airer combines functionality and convenience in one sleek package. Size: L180 x W55 x H90cm.

Up to 18 metres of drying space Foldable and compact for small spaces Environmentally friendly option for drying clothing

Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)