OHS Over Radiator Hanging Clothes Drying Airer With Pegs - Silver

Introducing the Hanging Radiator Airer With Pegs, perfect for drying smaller items such as vests, socks, and underwear. This handy airer easily hangs over your radiator, utilising your heating source to efficiently dry delicate and smaller garments. Equipped with pegs, it securely holds items in place, making it an ideal solution for quick and convenient drying in smaller spaces. Enhance your laundry routine with this practical and space-saving accessory. Size: L60 x W25 x D25cm.

Perfect for drying smaller items Compact for small spaces Environmentally friendly option for drying clothing

Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)