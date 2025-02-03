OHS 2 x 4 Bar Over Radiator Clothes Airer Drying Rack, White

Introducing the 2 Pack Radiator Drying Airer Racks, the perfect solution for efficient drying in smaller homes. These compact and lightweight airers are designed to fit neatly over your radiator, turning your heating source into a powerful drying tool. Ideal as an alternative to using a tumble dryer, these airer racks make the most of your space while ensuring your clothes dry quickly and efficiently. A smart and space-saving choice for any home. Size: L55 x W34 x D14.5cm.

Cost efficient in comparison to tumble dryers Foldable and compact for small spaces Environmentally friendly option for drying clothing

Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)