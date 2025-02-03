Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS 16 Bar Over Bath Foldable Clothes Laundry Airer Drying Rack - White

OHS 16 Bar Over Bath Foldable Clothes Laundry Airer Drying Rack - White

£10.99

£10.99/each

OHS 16 Bar Over Bath Foldable Clothes Laundry Airer Drying Rack - White
Introducing the Over The Bath Clothes Airer, a practical solution for drying clothes in smaller spaces. Designed to fit most bath sizes, this adjustable airer allows you to dry your laundry with ease, making efficient use of your bathroom space. It can be fixed at your desired angle for optimal drying. Perfect for smaller homes or as an alternative to using a tumble dryer, this clothes airer is a smart and space-saving addition to your home.Size: L124 x W65.5 x D4.5cm.
Fits most sized bathsFoldable and compact for small spacesEnvironmentally friendly option for drying clothing
