OHS Chunky Cable Knit Soft Sherpa Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Single - Cream

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Cosy up in style with our cable knit fleece duvet set, designed for ultimate warmth and comfort. This set combines the timeless charm of cable-knit textures with the plush feel of soft fleece, creating a luxurious, inviting retreat for your bedroom. Perfect for chilly nights, it provides a warm yet breathable layer, making every night's sleep feel like a warm embrace. With its classic look and cosy comfort, this duvet set is the ideal blend of style and functionality, keeping you snug all season long.

Cosy up in style with our cable knit fleece duvet set, designed for ultimate warmth and comfort. This set combines the timeless charm of cable-knit textures with the plush feel of soft fleece, creating a luxurious, inviting retreat for your bedroom. Perfect for chilly nights, it provides a warm yet breathable layer, making every night's sleep feel like a warm embrace. With its classic look and cosy comfort, this duvet set is the ideal blend of style and functionality, keeping you snug all season long.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.