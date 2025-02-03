OHS Kids Neon Gaming Fleece Bed Reading Cuddle Cushion, 45x40cm - Purple

Introducing the Kids Neon Gaming Fleece Cuddle Cushion, designed to add excitement and comfort to any gaming setup. This vibrant cushion features eye-catching neon gaming motifs. Perfect for use in bed or on chairs, it provides a cosy spot for reading, relaxing, or gaming. Crafted from soft, plush fleece and generously filled, it offers a cuddly embrace that your child will adore. Elevate your child's gaming experience, combining style and comfort for endless enjoyment.

Promotes numerous health/well-being benefit Versatile use from watch TV to doing homework Provides complete comfort for your children

Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)