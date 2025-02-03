Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Kids Plain Thermal Blackout Eyelet Curtains, 66x72" - Lilac

OHS Kids Plain Thermal Blackout Eyelet Curtains, 66x72" - Lilac

No ratings yet

Write a review

£17.99

£17.99/each

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

OHS Kids Plain Thermal Blackout Eyelet Curtains, 66x72" - Lilac
Transform your child's room with the OHS Kids Plain Thermal Blackout Eyelet Curtains. Designed to blend style with practicality, these curtains feature a shimmering silver fabric that adds a touch of elegance and fun to any space. The blackout technology ensures these curtains effectively block out light and reduce outside noise, creating a more peaceful and restful environment. Ideal for nap times or bedtime, the easy-to-hang eyelet ring top makes installation a breeze, while the durable fabric ensures long-lasting use. Available in various sizes to fit your needs, these curtains are a stylish and functional addition to any kid's room.
Easy assemble to any curtain railMaximum insulation and light controllingPerfect for your child's bedroom
Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)

View all Curtains & Blinds

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here