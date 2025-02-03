OHS Kids Plain Thermal Blackout Eyelet Curtains, 66x72" - Lilac

Transform your child's room with the OHS Kids Plain Thermal Blackout Eyelet Curtains. Designed to blend style with practicality, these curtains feature a shimmering silver fabric that adds a touch of elegance and fun to any space. The blackout technology ensures these curtains effectively block out light and reduce outside noise, creating a more peaceful and restful environment. Ideal for nap times or bedtime, the easy-to-hang eyelet ring top makes installation a breeze, while the durable fabric ensures long-lasting use. Available in various sizes to fit your needs, these curtains are a stylish and functional addition to any kid's room.

Easy assemble to any curtain rail Maximum insulation and light controlling Perfect for your child's bedroom

Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)