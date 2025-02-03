Kingavon Type C/USB Power Strip with 2 USB Ports

This plug through adaptor allows continued use of your wall socket & comes with 2 USB ports to charge or use USB devices.

It is ideal for mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras & more.

USB Output: 5C DC, 2100mA max Max Load: 13 Amp, 250V, 3120W

USB Ports: 1 x USB-A + 1 x Type C BS1363A Compliant UKCA/CE