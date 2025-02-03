Marketplace.
BillyCan Picnic Bowl - 21.5cm - Mint Pansy

Add some beautiful botanical flavour to any al fresco party or picnic with this gorgeous Pansy Serving Bowl from BillyCan._x000D__x000D_Whether you're pitched up off the trail or on the beach, or simply entertaining in the back garden, the sturdy stainless steel construction of our dining dishes means they're built to keep you and your party catered for from first course to last; from sunrise to sunset and beyond!_x000D__x000D_The elegant floral motif has been hand-painted by a collective of traditional artists from the Kashmir region of India, giving each piece an individual flavour and its own unique story to tell._x000D__x000D_Due to the nature of the materials and decoration, this piece is not suitable for the dishwasher; however, a good wash by hand with a soft sponge is all it'll takes to have your dish looking blooming lovely once again!
