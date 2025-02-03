Marketplace.
Kingavon 6-Way Extension Lead with 2m Cable

Kingavon 6-Way Extension Lead with 2m Cable

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Kingavon 6-Way Extension Lead with 2m Cable
Complete with 2m cable, this extension lead converts a single socket into 6 individual sockets._x005F_x000D__x005F_x000D_Max Load: 3120W (13 Amp, 250V)_x005F_x000D__x005F_x000D_BS1363A Compliant CE Approved_x005F_x000D__x005F_x000D_
Sold by Rinkit

View all Batteries, Chargers & Power Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here