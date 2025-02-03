Duralex Versailles Glass Coffee Mugs - 260ml - Plum - Pack of 6

Serve your favourite hot drinks in a sleek, contemporary fashion that is bang on trend with this set of Versailles Tea and Coffee Glasses from French glassware specialists Duralex._x000D__x000D_Made from fully tempered glass, these coffee glasses offer fantastic resistance to thermal shock, meaning they won't crack when exposed to extremes in temperature. This opens them up to a wide variety of uses - combine fresh hot coffee with crushed ice or cubes to create homemade Frappuccino, or pour steaming espresso over ice cream for an indulgent affogato dessert._x000D__x000D_The clear glass design also lends itself perfectly to layered drinks - show off your barista skills and wow your guests with the delicate layers of a latte or macchiato._x000D__x000D_As with all Duralex glassware, these tea and coffee glasses are 100% freezer, microwave, and dishwasher safe.

Sold by Rinkit