Applaws Cat Can Kitten Chicken 70g (Pack of 24)

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Kitten Chicken 50% eggs 5% tuna liver 3% fish oil .1% sunflower oil 1.5% cooking water 39.4% rice 1% applaws natural cat food that contains nothing more than the ingredients listed on the tin.The chickens are fed on completely organic feed and are entirely hormone free. No artificial colours, flavours, preservatives, taste enhancers or additives. A well balanced food for a new kitten.

Kitten Chicken 50% eggs 5% tuna liver 3% fish oil .1% sunflower oil 1.5% cooking water 39.4% rice 1% applaws natural cat food that contains nothing more than the ingredients listed on the tin.The chickens are fed on completely organic feed and are entirely hormone free. No artificial colours, flavours, preservatives, taste enhancers or additives. A well balanced food for a new kitten.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.