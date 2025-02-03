Marketplace.
Applaws Cat Can Kitten Chicken 70g (Pack of 24)

Applaws Cat Can Kitten Chicken 70g (Pack of 24)

No ratings yet

Write a review

£28.79

£28.79/each

Sold and sent by Fetch

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Applaws Cat Can Kitten Chicken 70g
Kitten Chicken 50% eggs 5% tuna liver 3% fish oil .1% sunflower oil 1.5% cooking water 39.4% rice 1% applaws natural cat food that contains nothing more than the ingredients listed on the tin.The chickens are fed on completely organic feed and are entirely hormone free. No artificial colours, flavours, preservatives, taste enhancers or additives. A well balanced food for a new kitten.
Pack size: 1680g

Ingredients

Chicken (53%), Rice, Minerals
Sold by Fetch

View all Cat Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here