Naturo Senior Turkey and Rice With Veg Tray 400g (Pack of 7)

Naturo Senior Turkey & Rice With Veg Tray 400g
100% Natural Senior Wet Dog Food with Turkey, Rice and Vegetables. Senior dogs often require a dog food that is easier on their delicate stomachs. Our Senior Turkey wet dog food contains only natural ingredients and 60% turkey. Naturo dog foods contain all the essential vitamins, minerals and oils that your older dog needs and no colours, preservatives or flavours to upset your pets tummy.
Pack size: 2800g

Ingredients

Turkey 65%, Brown Rice 12.5%, Vegetables 10%, Minerals, Sunflower Oil 0.75%, Salmon Oil 0.3%, Tomato Powder 0.15%, Dried Kelp 0.08%, Dried Cranberry 0.05%, Dried Blueberry 0.05%, Dried Chicory Root 0.04%, Yeast 0.04%, Dried Basil 0.016%, Yucca Powder 0.01%, Glucosamine HCI 0.005%, Chondroitin 0.002%, Pomegranate Extract 0.002%
