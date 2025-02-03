Cramer Chrome Star Polish 100ml S211AMZ

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Commercial detergents for fittings contain potent acids to effectively remove limescale. In doing so the fittings indeed get cleaned thoroughly , however, there is always the risk of also affecting the surrounding enamel sufaces of the bathtub or the shower tray in an unfavourable way. These surfaces react with acid and gradually become dull and rough. The Cramer Chrom-Starnot only removes even heavy stains leaving shining fittings but with its new an enamel-friendly formulation it is also non-hazardous to the surrounding surfaces in the bathroom and leaves them sparkling as well.

Concentrated cleaning compound and polish provides gentle but thorough cleaning of heavily stained and corroded surfaces, removing traces of oxidation to leave shiny fittings. Acid-free, enamel-friendly formulation is also non-hazardous to surrounding bathroom surfaces. Suitable for glossy and matt chrome surfaces.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.