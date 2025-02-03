Swarfega Jizer Degreaser 5 Litre

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Can be used for removing oil and grease marks from many floor surfaces, tar spots and oil from bodywork and cleaning paint brushes. It is also water rinseable.

The Swarfega® Jizer Degreaser is a parts degreaser which quickly dissolves heavy deposits of mineral oil, grease, tar, bitumen and waxes.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.