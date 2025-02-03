Ronseal Decking End Grain Preserver Green 750Ml

Ronseal Decking End Grain Preserver protects the cut ends of decking from rot, decay and fungi to keep the wood strong. The preserver can be painted over with decking stain or oil to give it the ultimate weather protection.

Application:

Requires 2 coats for maximum protection.

Allow 4 hours between coats.

After final coat, an appropriate finish can be applied after 4 hours.

Size: 750ml.