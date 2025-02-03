Turtle Wax Stuck Stuff Adhesive Remover 200ml
Turtle Wax Stuck Stuff Adhesive Remover contains a highly effective formulation quickly removing all kinds of sticky substances from many surfaces. It can be used to remove paper stickers, glue and tape residue, chewing gum, tree sap and lots more!
Safe to use on fabrics, glass, metal and tiled surfaces. It is ideal to use in our homes, garages, workshops and for automotive cleaning tasks. The addition of specialist surfactants enables the formula to be rinsed with water for easy clean-ups from every surface. A citrus fragrance also delivers a pleasant in-use experience.
