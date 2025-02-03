Marketplace.
image 1 of Turtle Wax Stuck Stuff Adhesive Remover 200ml

Turtle Wax Stuck Stuff Adhesive Remover 200ml

No ratings yet

Write a review

£9.49

£9.49/each

Sold and sent by Trade Hut Direct

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Turtle Wax Stuck Stuff Adhesive Remover 200ml

Turtle Wax Stuck Stuff Adhesive Remover contains a highly effective formulation quickly removing all kinds of sticky substances from many surfaces. It can be used to remove paper stickers, glue and tape residue, chewing gum, tree sap and lots more!

Safe to use on fabrics, glass, metal and tiled surfaces. It is ideal to use in our homes, garages, workshops and for automotive cleaning tasks. The addition of specialist surfactants enables the formula to be rinsed with water for easy clean-ups from every surface. A citrus fragrance also delivers a pleasant in-use experience.

Sold by Trade Hut Direct (Trade Hut Direct Ltd)

View all Cleaning Supplies

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here