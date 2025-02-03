Cramer 30401 Shower Glass Cleaner 750 ml

The shower partitions made of glass are now part of any modern bathroom. However, false cleaners allow the glass walls to quickly become dull and matte. Especially with easy-to-clean glass seals, the material-appropriate cleaning and care is crucial. Our shower glass cleaner is matched to all glass qualities. It gently removes limescale and dirt while preserving the valuable surface sealing of the shower walls. The dirt-repellent pearling effect also prevents new deposits and preserves any real glass shower, coated or not, the view. BEAUTIFUL IS NOT AVAILABLE The right cleaning and care of the bathroom can be quite demanding. A real glass shower screen is an expensive investment for your home and home and you should enjoy the look and quality of your high-quality bathroom equipment for as long as possible. The commercial cleaners usually only reveal in the small print what dangers can threaten different surfaces - because a gentle yet thorough "all-purpose weapon" does not offer the market. Cramer Renigungs- und Pflegeprodukte are made in Germany and are recommended and sold by sanitary specialists - a beauty programme for your bathroom. Trust the quality of Cramer! The Cramer products offer tailored solutions for all areas - your bathroom will thank you!.