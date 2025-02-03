Kilrock Limescale Remover Power Spray Cleaner 500Ml Trigger Spray

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Kilrock Limescale Remover Power Spray Cleaner is the ultimate spray descaler and cleaner. Dissolves limescale marks rather than just smudging them. Leaves a lasting shine and has a pleasant citrus smell. Ideal for all areas in the home where water is used: sinks, baths, taps, showers, tiles, etc.

