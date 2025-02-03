Marketplace.
Rustins Brush Restorer 300Ml

Rustins Brush Restorer 300Ml

No ratings yet

Write a review

£8.99

£8.99/each

Sold and sent by Trade Hut Direct

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Rustins Brush Restorer 300Ml

Rustins Brush Restorer removes dried paint, varnish and polyurethane from brushes and rollers.

Pour into a glass or metal container so that the roller or bristles of the brush are covered. As it may take some time for paint to soften, cover the container with cling film or foil to prevent loss of restorer by evaporation.

As brush softens, restorer can penetrate faster. When bristles are softened, rinse in water to remove all loose material.

Size: 300ml.

Sold by Trade Hut Direct (Trade Hut Direct Ltd)

View all Cleaning Supplies

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here