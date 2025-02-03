Ronseal Ultimate Protection Decking Stain Dark Oak 2.5 Litre

Ronseal Ultimate Protection Decking Stain provides superior, natural looking protection, for a longer lasting finish. The unique formula penetrates deeper into the wood to provide increased durability. Providing a lightly tinted finish it will give double the weather resistance and foot traffic protection, versus standard decking oils. Unique, water based Linseed Oil technology colours and waterproofs decking in one easy step. Improved resistance against the effects of weathering and foot traffic compared to standard Decking Oils. Penetrates deeper which means it gives better adhesion to your deck throughout the year. Gives a more natural look to your deck. Rainproof in 90 minutes, Re-coat in 4 hours. Primarily for use on pre-treated decking. Preparation: Untreated, weathered decking: For untreated grey and weathered wood use Ronseal Decking Restorer to restore the deck’s natural colour and provide a sound base for application which ensures the oil penetrates effectively. Previously finished decking: Use Ronseal Decking Cleaner and Reviver to remove any dust, grease, oil, mildew, algae and other contaminants. Remove any loose, flaking or peeling coatings. To avoid patchiness, and if using a contrasting colour, make sure you remove all previous finishes using Ronseal Decking Stripper. Ensure cut ends are adequately protected using Ronseal Decking End Grain Preserver. New wood: New decking should be allowed to weather naturally (usually 6 months). This will make sure any pre-treatment has eroded allowing the stain to penetrate and adhere to the deck. Clean the deck with Ronseal Decking Cleaner and Reviver using a scrubbing brush to open the pores of the wood and remove any contamination from the manufacture of the timber. Rinse thoroughly with clean water ideally using a pressure washer. Allow to dry fully before over coating. Test effectiveness of the cleaning by splashing the deck with water. If beading occurs, re-clean. Retest before applying any oil. The shade label indicates approximate colour only. We recommend you test a small area to determine the final colour which may be influenced by the texture, grain, colour, porosity, type of wood and previous treatment.Ronseal Ultimate Protection Decking Stain comes in the following: Colour: Dark Oak.

Size: 2.5 Litres.

Sold by Trade Hut Direct (Trade Hut Direct Ltd)