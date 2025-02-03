Marketplace.
HG Grout Cleaner Concentrate 500ml

HG Grout Cleaner Concentrate 500ml

No ratings yet

Write a review

£9.49

£9.49/each

Sold and sent by Trade Hut Direct

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HG Grout Cleaner Concentrate 500ml

HG Grout Cleaner Concentrate is a buffered and synthetic cleaning product. Once left to settle on the surface of grout, you can easily and effectively scrub clean the surface. It removes dirt from grout whilst also restoring the colour of grout. Suitable for use on floor and wall tiles, as well as on grout between bricks.

1 litre of floor tile grout cleaner concentrate is enough to clean 10-15m² wall or floor tiling.

Sold by Trade Hut Direct (Trade Hut Direct Ltd)

View all Cleaning Supplies

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here