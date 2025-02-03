HG Grout Cleaner Concentrate 500ml

HG Grout Cleaner Concentrate is a buffered and synthetic cleaning product. Once left to settle on the surface of grout, you can easily and effectively scrub clean the surface. It removes dirt from grout whilst also restoring the colour of grout. Suitable for use on floor and wall tiles, as well as on grout between bricks.

1 litre of floor tile grout cleaner concentrate is enough to clean 10-15m² wall or floor tiling.