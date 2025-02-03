Coal Paint 300ml

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

This solvent-based paint is suitable for use on new ceramic coals as well as for rejuvenating old ones. Colourfast up to 650°C and touch dry in 2-3 hours at room temperature.

Hotspot Coal Paint is used to apply a decorative matt finish to ceramic gas fire coals.

