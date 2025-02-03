Marketplace.
Everbuild Fungicidal Wash 1 Litre

Everbuild Fungicidal Wash 1 Litre

No ratings yet

Write a review

£8.99

£8.99/each

Sold and sent by Trade Hut Direct

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Everbuild Fungicidal Wash 1 Litre

Everbuild 404 Fungicidal Wash is a powerful, fungicidal wash for the removal of lichens, fungi and algae on all mineral surfaces such as walls, paths, roofs, drives etc. It is effective on most surfaces and also leaves a residual surface to help prevent further infestation.

Features:

- Internal and external use.
- Fast acting.
- Leaves a residual surface to prevent future infestation.
- Powerful formula. Registered with HSE under Control of Pesticides Regulations; 1986 (HSE 7183).
- Kills mould caused by damp on internal and external floors and walls.
- Kills mould growth on roofs prior to coating with bituminous coatings.
- Removes algae from patios/drives.

Size: 1 Litre.

Sold by Trade Hut Direct (Trade Hut Direct Ltd)

View all Cleaning Supplies

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here