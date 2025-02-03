Everbuild Fungicidal Wash 1 Litre
Everbuild 404 Fungicidal Wash is a powerful, fungicidal wash for the removal of lichens, fungi and algae on all mineral surfaces such as walls, paths, roofs, drives etc. It is effective on most surfaces and also leaves a residual surface to help prevent further infestation.
Features:
- Internal and external use.
- Fast acting.
- Leaves a residual surface to prevent future infestation.
- Powerful formula. Registered with HSE under Control of Pesticides Regulations; 1986 (HSE 7183).
- Kills mould caused by damp on internal and external floors and walls.
- Kills mould growth on roofs prior to coating with bituminous coatings.
- Removes algae from patios/drives.
Size: 1 Litre.
