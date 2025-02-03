Marketplace.
Xylene Thinners 125ml

Xylene Thinners 125ml

No ratings yet

Write a review

£6.49

£6.49/each

Sold and sent by Trade Hut Direct

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Xylene Thinners 125ml

Hotspot Xylene Thinners can be used for thinning Hotspot oil-based paints. Also useful for cleaning brushes and any other equipment that has been used with oil-based paints.

Particularly recommended for adding to old paint that has been kept for a long time and has become slow drying.

Sold by Trade Hut Direct (Trade Hut Direct Ltd)

View all Cleaning Supplies

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here