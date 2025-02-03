Kilrock Kilrock-Mega K Multi-Purpose Descaler 1 Litre (12 Dose Bottle)

Kilrock-K Descaler is the original multipurpose descaler, nothing performs like it. Ideal for metal and plastic kettles, steam irons, WC pans, showers, etc. Cleans heavily scaled kettles in minutes.

It has a phosphate-free formula and is biodegradable.

1 x Kilrock-Mega K Multi-Purpose Descaler 1 Litre (12 Dose Bottle)