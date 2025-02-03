Rustins Sticky Off 100Ml

The Rustins Sticky Off is ideal for removing gum, glue, labels, sticky tape and adhesives. Suitable for the following surfaces: glass, plastic, metal, wood, worktops and clothes.

Simple and easy-to-use. Liberally spray onto the substance you want to remove, then allow a few minutes for Sticky-Off to start working. Gently rub the surface with a clean cloth until the substance is totally removed. Repeat the process if required.

Supplied in a handy pump spray bottle. Do NOT USE on leather or rubber.