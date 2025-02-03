Everbuild Fungicidal Wash 5 Litre

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Everbuild 404 Fungicidal Wash is a powerful, fungicidal wash for the removal of lichens, fungi and algae on all mineral surfaces such as walls, paths, roofs, drives etc. It is effective on most surfaces and also leaves a residual surface to help prevent further infestation. Features: - Internal and external use. - Fast acting. - Leaves a residual surface to prevent future infestation. - Powerful formula. Registered with HSE under Control of Pesticides Regulations; 1986 (HSE 7183). - Kills mould caused by damp on internal and external floors and walls. - Kills mould growth on roofs prior to coating with bituminous coatings. - Removes algae from patios/drives.Size: 5 Litre

