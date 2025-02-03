Rustins Methylated Spirit 250Ml

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

For use in spirit burning heaters, stoves and for lighting barbecues. Cleans mirrors, glass and jewellery.

Rustins Methylated Spirit is used for thinning french polishes and shellac varnishes.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.