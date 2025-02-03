Everbuild Patio Wizard kills Algae, Green Growth, Mould and Fungi on patios, paths, driveways and all hard surfaces.

It is a cleaner that safely removes all types of green growth without the need for any washing off, scrubbing and pressure washing.

Available in standard 10 to 1 concentrate in 1 & 5 litres (1 litre makes 10 litres and 5 litres of concentrate makes 50 litres) and 50ml concentrated Sachets that are mixed with 5 litres of water.

Everbuild Patio Wizard Concentrate 1 Litre