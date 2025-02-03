Marketplace.
Kilrock Bar Keepers Friend Power Cream Surface Cleaner 350Ml

Kilrock Bar Keepers Friend Power Cream Surface Cleaner 350Ml

No ratings yet

Write a review

£6.49

£6.49/each

Sold and sent by Trade Hut Direct

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Kilrock Bar Keepers Friend Power Cream Surface Cleaner 350Ml

Bar Keepers Friend® Power Cream Surface Cleaner is based on the same great formulation as the original Bar Keepers Friend® but in an 'easy to squirt' application. It cleans a wide variety of household surfaces, ideal for removing limescale/hard water stains.

It has a non-scratch formula making it ideal for cleaning delicate surfaces, such as: hobs and oven doors, ceramic and stainless steel sinks and baths, tiles, removing baked on food and rust from cookware, etc.

Sold by Trade Hut Direct (Trade Hut Direct Ltd)

View all Cleaning Supplies

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here