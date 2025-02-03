Kilrock Bar Keepers Friend Power Cream Surface Cleaner 350Ml

Bar Keepers Friend® Power Cream Surface Cleaner is based on the same great formulation as the original Bar Keepers Friend® but in an 'easy to squirt' application. It cleans a wide variety of household surfaces, ideal for removing limescale/hard water stains.

It has a non-scratch formula making it ideal for cleaning delicate surfaces, such as: hobs and oven doors, ceramic and stainless steel sinks and baths, tiles, removing baked on food and rust from cookware, etc.