Bomb Cosmetics Sleigh All Day Bath Gift Set

Treat yourself or a loved one to a festive spa experience!

This gift pack is brimming with luscious holiday-inspired fragrances, all wrapped in charming, printed paper for an extra dose of cheer.

Inside, you’ll find five luxurious bath treats: Baby It's Cold Outside Blaster 160g, Little Drummer Boy Mallow 50g, Mrs Bluesky Soap 100g, Strawberry Bath Creamer 30g and a Merry & Bright Blaster 160g.

Each one is crafted to create a warm, fragrant escape that brings joy to your bath time and leaves skin feeling soft and pampered. Perfect for a merry self-care ritual or a delightful holiday gift!