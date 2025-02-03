Bomb Cosmetics OMG Eggs 6 Bath Bomb Gift Set

What's included: Enchanted Ocean Bath blaster - Smells like a tropical ocean with Lemon and Lavender pure essential oils! Smells Like Magic - Smells like Mango and Passionfruit with Mandarin and Sweet Orange pure essential oils! Kisses and Wishes - Smells like a Cosmo Cocktail with Lime and Grapefruit pure essential oils! Emerald City - Smells like Jelly Babies with Lime and Tangerine pure essential oils! Shooting Star - Smells like Tangerine and Vanilla with Bergamot and Clary Sage pure essential oils! Golden Goddess - Smells like Fizz and Vanilla with Sweet Orange and Rosemary pure essential oils.

6 Egg Shaped Bath Bombs Tropical, fruity scents Infused with essential oils Glittery

Ingredients

Emerald City Egg Bath Blaster:, Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Parfum (Fragrance), Polysorbate 80, Aqua (Water), Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Citrus Aurantifolia (Lime) Oil, Citrus Tangerina (Tangerine) Peel Oil, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Linalool, CI 42090 (Blue 1), CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 77891 (Titanium Dioxide), CI 77019 (Mica), CI 77510 (Ferric Ferrocyanide), CI 77861 (Tin Oxides), Enchanted Ocean Egg Bath Blaster:, Citrus Medica Limonum (Lemon) Peel Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, CI 45410 (Red 27), CI 75470 (Carmine), Golden Goddess Egg Bath Blaster:, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, CI 77491 (Iron Oxides), Kisses & Wishes Egg Bath Blaster:, Citrus Grandis (Grapefruit) Peel Oil, Alpha-isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, CI 18050, Shooting Star Egg Bath Blaster:, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia (Bergamot) Fruit Oil, Salvia Sclarea (Clary) Oil, CI 77820 (Silver), Smells like Magic Egg Bath Blaster:, Citrus Nobilis (Mandarin) Peel Oil, CI 15985 (Yellow 6)

Sold by Gifts Direct 2 U (Gifts Direct 2 U Ltd)