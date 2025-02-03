Bomb Cosmetics Lavender Bath Creamer Gift Set

Indulge in a soothing, spa-like experience with our Handmade Lavender Bath Creamers. Each creamer is crafted with creamy cocoa and shea butters, real lavender buds, and pure essential oils to deeply moisturise and calm the skin. Drop one into your bath, watch it melt, and enjoy a luxurious soak that leaves your skin feeling soft and beautifully scented.

Rich in cocoa and shea butter Nourish and hydrate your skin Real Lavender Buds Eco-Friendly & Plastic-Free Handmade & Natural

Ingredients

Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Zea Mays (Corn) Starch, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea Butter), Parfum (Fragrance), Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Flower, Aqua (Water), Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Pelargonium Graveolens Flower Oil, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool

