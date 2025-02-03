Harkers Hormoform 20kg

Hormoformthe Historyhormoform Was First Launched In 1954, After 2 Years Feeding Trials,Involving Some Of The Leading Fanciers. Hormoform Is A Supplementaryfeed, Which Was Probably The First Truly Scientifically, Formulatedsupplementary Feed Ever Offered To The Racing Pigeon.The Results Were Remarkable. Fertility And Virility Improved Andhormoform's Influence On The Production Of Crop Milk Ensured Strongwell-Grown Youngsters.Birds Raced Better Than Ever And, As A Result, Demand For Hormoform Hasincreased Steadily Since Its Introduction. This And The Fact That Most Ofthe Important Races Have Now Been Won By Hormoform Prepared Birds,Demonstrates The Satisfaction And Confidence Fanciers Have Found In Thisproduct.The Formulationhormoform Is A Compound Of Energy-Yielding Fats And Oils, Animal Andvegetable Protein, Yeast, Cod-Liver Oil, Malt Extract, Amino Acids,Vitamins, Minerals And Trace Elements Supported On A Cut-Wheat Base.The Calculated Typical Analysis Is As Follows:12% Protein8.8% Oil5.1% Fibrethe Protein In Hormoform Is Designed To Complement The Protein In Thetraditional Diet Not Replace It.The Nutrients Contained In Hormoform Include:Vitamin A Nicotinic Acidvitamin D3 Calcium Pantothenatevitamin K Biotinvitamin D1 (Thiamine) Inositolvitamin B2 (Riboflavine) Cholinevitamin B6 (Pyridoxine) Amino Benzoic Acidvitamin B12 Lysinechloride Cystine Glycineiodine Calciumcobalt Sodium Chloridecopper Phosphorusmanganese Zinciron Argininemethionine Tryptophanethe Principle Behind Hormoformhormoform Is Formulated To Supplement The Traditional Mixture, Meaning, For Example That If A Vitamin Is Recognised As Being Ata Low Level In The Traditional Mix, It Will Be Included At A High Level In Hormoform.Over The Years, The Formulation Of Hormoform Has Been Adjusted To Take Advantage Of The Most Recent Research. These Small But Significant Changes Enable The Fancier Who Used Hormoform To Benefit From The Latest Developments In Nutritional Science, At The Same Time Relying On A Feeding System That Has Stood The Test Of Time.Most Recent Changemost Recently, The Role Of Methionine In Relation To Feather Quality Has Been Identified. Feathers Are Made Up Of A Protein Called Keratin. This Protein Contains A Large Percentage Of Sulphur, An Element That Is Mainly Absorbed From The Diet In The Form Of Methionine (Free Sulphur Cannot Be Absorbed And Passes Straight Through The Bird). Methionine Is An Amino Acid (From Which Proteins Are Made) And The Bird Is Totally Reliant On Its Presence In The Feed.Because Of The Importance Of Feather Quality And The Fact That Traditional Feed Mixtures May Be Low In Methionine, The Most Recent Improvement To Hormoform Has Been To Increase The Level Of Methionine Included In The Mix. This Means That Birds Fed Hormoform Are Unlikely To Be Deficient In Methionine So Feather Quality Will Be Optimised.Feeding Instructionsresting Birds - 57G (2Oz) Per 450G (1Lb) Feedracing Birds - 71G (2.5Oz) Per 450G (1Lb) Feedbreeding Birds - 86G (3Oz) Per 450G (1Lb) Feedhormoform Should Be Given Daily With The Feed At The Recommended Strength.Hormoform Can Also Be Given Separately, In A Container, For The Birds To Feed To Their Own Individual Requirement.

Ingredients

Protein 9.00%, Oil 9.00%, Fibre 1.80%, Ash 13.00%, Vitamin A 18000 iu/kg, Vitamin D3 5000 iu/kg, Vitamin E (alpha tocopherol) 75 iu/kg, EEC permitted colourant and antioxidant

