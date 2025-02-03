Beaphar Salmon Oil Paste for Cats 100g - Pack of 6

For cats, Beaphar Salmon Oil is a delicious treat containing Omega 3 and 6 to help promote a glossy, shiny coat and DHA which helps to support eyesight. Sugar and grain free, this paste uses sustainably sourced Atlantic Salmon to support your pet's overall health and wellbeing.

Ingredients

Meat and animal derivatives, Oils and fats, Fish and fish derivatives, Derivatives of vegetable origin

