Yakers Dog Chew Medium (Pack of 20)

The Original YAKERS chew offers a delightful and rich smoky flavour that dogs simply love. This delicious taste adds an extra level of enjoyment to the chewing experience. The extra long-lasting YAKERS chews help keep dogs occupied for longer, meaning you can carry out tasks without being interrupted. You can also use YAKERS chews during periods where your dog may feel more stressed to help keep them calmer.The hard consistency of YAKERS chews ensures that dogs have to put in some effort to soften and break them apart, resulting in a longer chewing experience and helping reduce plaque and tartar. Each chew is also rich in calcium and protein thanks to the natural properties of yak milk. For an added twist, simply pop the small end pieces in the microwave for 30 - 60 seconds until they puff up. After allowing them to cool, hand them back to your dog to savour and finish the whole treat.
100% Natural - No nasties in their system, and suits dogs who enjoy all dietsRich in protein and calcium - Building strong bones from 4 monthsHelps reduce plaque and tartar - To keep their teeth in great shape!

Cow & Yak milk (99.9%), Lime Juice, Salt

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing
