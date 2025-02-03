Marketplace.
Hilife It's Only Natural Cat Lux Chicken Breast In Sauce 70g (Pack of 12)

HiLife It's Only Natural Luxury Wet Adult Cat Food Chicken Breast Sauce 70g - Pack of 12
You can rest assured that your cat will love their great-tasting, It's Only Natural dishes. Their luxury recipes are made using only the best ingredients - with 60% chicken, its visible flakes of delicious chicken breast in sauce not only look delicious but taste divine. This complementary recipe is the perfect accompaniment to complete kibble.
100% Natural Ingredients - No artificial colours, flavours and preservatives60% Chicken - More meat content with no added grains
Chicken breast (60%), cassava extract

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing
