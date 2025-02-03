Hilife It's Only Natural Cat Lux Meat Selection 12x70g (Pack of 4)

HiLife It's Only Natural Luxury Adult Cat Wet Food Meat Selection 12x70g - Pack of 4

You can rest assured that your cat will love their great-tasting, It's Only Natural dishes. Their luxury chicken recipes in the popular Meat Selection are made using only the best ingredients including real chicken breast, duck breast and beef steak. Containing an assortment of 4 cans of Chicken Breast in sauce, 4 cans of Chicken Breast with Duck in sauce and 4 cans of Chicken Breast with Beef in sauce - hand prepared using only 100% natural ingredients and high-quality human grade meat and of course no nasty additives or grains.

100% Natural Ingredients - No artificial colours, flavours and preservatives 60% Meat - More meat content with no added grains

Pack size: 3360g

Ingredients

Chicken breast in sauce: Chicken breast (60%), cassava extract. Chicken breast with duck in sauce: Chicken breast (56%), duck (4%), cassava extract. Chicken breast with beef in sauce: Chicken breast (56%), beef steak (4%), cassava extract

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

