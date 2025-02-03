Hilife It's Only Natural Cat Lux Fish Selection 48 x 70g

HiLife It's Only Natural Luxury Wet Adult Cat Food Fish Selection 12x70g - Pack of 4

You can rest assured that your cat will love their great-tasting, It's Only Natural dishes. Their luxury fish recipes in the popular Fish Selection are made using only the best ingredients including dolphin-friendly tuna loin, mackerel, salmon, sardines and shrimp. Containing an assortment of 4 cans of Tuna Loin Flakes in sauce, 4 cans of Sardine & Tuna with Shrimps in sauce and 4 cans of Mackerel & Tuna with Salmon in sauce - hand prepared using only 100% natural ingredients and high-quality human grade meat and of course no nasty additives or grains.

100% Natural Ingredients - No artificial colours, flavours and preservatives 60% Fish - More meat content with no added grains

Pack size: 3360g

Ingredients

Tuna loin in sauce: Tuna loin (60%), cassava extract. Sardine & tuna with shrimps in sauce : Sardine (26%), tuna loin (26%), shrimp (8%), cassava extract. Mackerel & tuna with salmon in sauce: Mackerel (26%), salmon (8%), cassava extract

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

