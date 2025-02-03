Marketplace.
image 1 of Hilife Natural Cat Pch The Big Tuna One In Jelly 32x70g

Hilife Natural Cat Pch The Big Tuna One In Jelly 32x70g

No ratings yet

Write a review

£22.49

£22.49/each

Sold and sent by Fetch

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HiLife It's Only Natural Adult Wet Cat Food Tuna In Jelly 32x70g
Give your adult cat the best there is to offer with HiLife It's Only Natural Big Tuna One. Made with 100% natural ingredients, yet no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, these recipes are complete and nutritionally balanced, providing your adult cat with all the nutrition they require. Containing an assortment of 16 pouches of Tuna Flakes recipe and 16 pouches of Tuna with Mackerel recipe, why don't you give it a try and make it your next family favourite.
Real Tuna and Mackerel - Provide essential amino acids for growth & cell renewalChicory - May help to maintain healthy gut floraYeast Extract - A natural source of B vitamins
Pack size: 2240g

Ingredients

Tuna flakes: Dolphin-safe tuna (50%), sunflower oil, yeast extract, cassava extract, minerals, chicory extract (50 mg/kg), yucca extract (50 mg/kg).Tuna with mackerel: Dolphin-safe tuna (35%), mackerel (15%), yucca extract (50 mg/kg)

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing
Sold by Fetch

View all Cat Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here