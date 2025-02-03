Hilife Natural Cat Pch The Big Tuna One In Jelly 32x70g

HiLife It's Only Natural Adult Wet Cat Food Tuna In Jelly 32x70g

Give your adult cat the best there is to offer with HiLife It's Only Natural Big Tuna One. Made with 100% natural ingredients, yet no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, these recipes are complete and nutritionally balanced, providing your adult cat with all the nutrition they require. Containing an assortment of 16 pouches of Tuna Flakes recipe and 16 pouches of Tuna with Mackerel recipe, why don't you give it a try and make it your next family favourite.

Real Tuna and Mackerel - Provide essential amino acids for growth & cell renewal Chicory - May help to maintain healthy gut flora Yeast Extract - A natural source of B vitamins

Pack size: 2240g

Ingredients

Tuna flakes: Dolphin-safe tuna (50%), sunflower oil, yeast extract, cassava extract, minerals, chicory extract (50 mg/kg), yucca extract (50 mg/kg).Tuna with mackerel: Dolphin-safe tuna (35%), mackerel (15%), yucca extract (50 mg/kg)

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by Fetch