Elkwood Chicken Feet 160g (Pack of 24)

Elkwood 100% Natural Chicken Feet 24 x 160g

A crunchy treat that all dogs are sure to love, our natural chicken feet are made from 100% chicken for a healthy and delicious reward. High in protein and low in fat, these chicken feet dog treats contain no added preservatives or colours, and will help to promote a shiny coat and healthy skin. As it is a natural product, there is some possibility that these treats can splinter.

Pack size: 3840g

Ingredients

100% Chicken Feet

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

