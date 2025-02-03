Marketplace.
Elkwood Chicken Feet 160g (Pack of 24)

£107.79

£107.79/each

Elkwood 100% Natural Chicken Feet 24 x 160g
A crunchy treat that all dogs are sure to love, our natural chicken feet are made from 100% chicken for a healthy and delicious reward.High in protein and low in fat, these chicken feet dog treats contain no added preservatives or colours, and will help to promote a shiny coat and healthy skin.As it is a natural product, there is some possibility that these treats can splinter.
Pack size: 3840g

Ingredients

100% Chicken Feet

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing
