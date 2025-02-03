Silentnight Comfort Control Heated Throw Fleece Electric Blanket Fast Heat Up, Natural

The Luxury Heated Throw by Silentnight helps you to keep you extra cosy and warm over the colder months whether that be whilst you’re sat on the sofa or cuddled up in bed. The super soft fleece provides extra cosiness, whilst the 9 heat settings allow you to choose a temperature that is just right for you. A cosy night in is just minutes away! Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted sleep brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products to help the whole family get that ‘great sleep’ feeling.

RELAX SAFELY: Features Heatsafe overheat protection for total peace of mind. The Silentnight Heated Throw is uniquely designed with stitched channels to prevent dangerous hots spots, plus features auto shut off after 2 hours for safety. 9 HEAT SETTINGS: Featuring 9 heat settings so that you can control your comfort and choose the warmth that suits you best. Choose settings 1-6 for slower heat up and moderate warmth, or 7-9 for faster, ultimate cosiness. COSY WARMTH: The throw heats up in just a few minutes so you can snuggle up and enjoy extra cosy comfort.

