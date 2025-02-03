Pasabahce Bistro Martini Glasses - 190ml - Pack of 6

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Add some authentic Anatolian style to your drinking glassware collection with the Bistro range from Pasabahce._x000D__x000D_Founded in 1935 on the banks of the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Pasabahce has grown from a humble glassware manufacturer to one of the leading global names in the design and development of all types of domestic and industrial glass products._x000D__x000D_These Bistro Glasses follow in that proud tradition, with a clean-cut silhouette and sturdy stems that make for a drinks serving staple in both the home and professional establishments alike._x000D__x000D_The classic coupe glass silhouette provides an elegant alternative to the traditional champagne flute, whilst also making these saucers ideally-suited to serving Martinis (Espresso, Dirty or otherwise!), Manhattans, Cosmopolitans and more.

