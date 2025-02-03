Pasabahce Elysia Cocktail Glasses - 260ml - Pack of 4

Add some authentic Anatolian style to your drinking glassware collection with the Elysia range from Pasabahce._x000D__x000D_Founded in 1935 on the banks of the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Pasabahce has grown from a humble glassware manufacturer to one of the leading global names in the design and development of all types of domestic and industrial glass products._x000D__x000D_These Elysia Glasses follow in that proud tradition, with elegant vertical ridges and an ornate etched glass base that will imbue any environment or occasion with an air of Art Deco opulence and glamour._x000D__x000D_The classic goblet silhouette makes these glasses a great all-rounder, suitable for the serving of everything from sparkling wine to Martinis, Cosmopolitans and all manner of mixological masterpieces!

Sold by Rinkit