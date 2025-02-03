Pasabahce Timeless Glass Champagne Saucers - 255ml - Pack of 4

Add some authentic Anatolian style to your drinking glassware collection with the Timeless range from Pasabahce._x000D__x000D_Founded in 1935 on the banks of the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Pasabahce has grown from a humble glassware manufacturer to one of the leading global names in the design and development of all types of domestic and industrial glass products._x000D__x000D_These Timeless Glasses follow in that proud tradition, with an ornate etched glass decoration that will imbue any environment or occasion with an air of Art Deco opulence and glamour._x000D__x000D_The classic coupe glass silhouette provides an elegant alternative to the traditional champagne flute, whilst also making these saucers ideally-suited to serving Martinis (Espresso, Dirty or otherwise!), Manhattans, Cosmopolitans and more.

