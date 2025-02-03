Pasabahce Timeless Glass Champagne Flutes - 170ml - Pack of 4

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Add some authentic Anatolian style to your drinking glassware collection with the Timeless range from Pasabahce._x000D__x000D_Founded in 1935 on the banks of the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Pasabahce has grown from a humble glassware manufacturer to one of the leading global names in the design and development of all types of domestic and industrial glass products._x000D__x000D_These Timeless Glasses follow in that proud tradition, with an ornate etched glass decoration that will imbue any environment or occasion with an air of Art Deco opulence and glamour._x000D__x000D_The classic flute silhouette provides the perfect showcase for your favourite fizz, while a slender stem gives an elegant and pristine finish.

