Marketplace.
image 1 of Adventure Mosquito Repellent Bands - 12 Pack with Assorted Colours

Adventure Mosquito Repellent Bands - 12 Pack with Assorted Colours

No ratings yet

Write a review

£9.99

£9.99/each

Sold and sent by One Retail Group

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Adventure Mosquito Repellent Bands - 12 Pack with Assorted Colours
Our Mosquito Bands are infused with a blend of essential oils including lemongrass, peppermint, eucalyptus and citronella to effectively repel mosquitoes and other insects when you’re enjoying quality time outdoors. Formulated without any harsh chemicals and completely DEET-free with a fresh citrusy scent, these bracelets are safe for use by children above 3 years old. Each bracelet offers 250 hours (10 days) of protection from the moment you put it on, making it perfect for camping trips and holidays. Each pack includes a variety of modern hues to suit any style. After use, the bracelet can be repurposed as a stylish wristband.Supercharged Repellent Formula: Infused with a blend of lemongrass, peppermint, eucalyptus and citronella oil to effectively protect from insects.250 Hours Protection Per Bracelet: Each bracelet lasts up to 10 days from the moment you put it on.One Size Fits All: The modern design makes it perfect for adults and kids of all ages.Varied Colours: Each pack contains a pair of 6 different colours.Adjustable Size: Easily adjust the length of the bracelet up to 29cm.Deet-Free: Completely DEET-free with a fresh citrusy scent, safe for use by children from 3 years of age.
Sold by One Retail Group (One Retail Group Limited)

View all Medication & Treatments

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here